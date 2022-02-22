Opposition silent on blasts case verdict: Modi; alleges SP govt didn't want ban on terror groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday questioned the ''silence'' of the Opposition over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case and accused the previous SP government of trying to withdraw cases against those involved in terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government wasn't in favour of prosecuting terrorists and banning terror organisations.

''These people had taken a concrete decision to get the terrorists released from jail. They did not even want to prosecute terrorists. The Samajwadi government was against imposing bans on terror organisations,'' Modi claimed addressing a rally here. ''Hence, I say that people who cannot think about the country and keep the country's security at risk can't do any good to UP,'' Modi asserted. Modi questioned the ''silence'' of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists). ''Barely two days ago, a court in Ahmedabad gave the death sentence to a number of people who had killed innocent people. The judiciary did the right thing and we should respect it. But they are sitting silent,'' Modi said. ''This is because they know that their game has been revealed before people. Who was helping? This is now known by each and every child of Uttar Pradesh,'' Modi added. The PM also rejected claims of rival parties over employment generation and claimed five lakh government jobs were given by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state in the past five years.

Intensifying his attack against the rivals, Modi said in the name of ''garibi hatao'' and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country. Modi also thanked people for not falling in the ''trap'' of the rival parties over coronavirus vaccine and said his government did not sit idle when the pandemic struck the country. Modi said when turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition over farmers' issues, Modi said ,''Today these dynasts are talking about farmers and making tall claims. These people had got dozens of sugar mills closed.” ''They are the people who made farmers brave sticks for urea and fertilisers. They made people yearn for sugarcane slips,'' Modi alleged attacking the Opposition.

The prime minister also touched upon problems caused by the stray cattle, saying he has found a way out.

''After the model code of conduct ends on March 10, after the formation of the new government, we will implement all those new schemes under the leadership of Yogiji,'' he said. Without naming former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Modi referred to a comment made by him, saying if Re 1 sent from Delhi, only 15 paisa reached the poor.

''Then in whose pocket does 85 paise go,'' he asked.

''Now, I have made sure that when I send Re 1 to the bank account of a poor, 100 paise out of 100 paise reach him,'' Modi said mentioning benefits of linking Jan Dhan accounts with Aadhaar number and mobile phones.

The PM also said the government has decided to end interviews for Group C and D posts. He said due to previous governments' laxity, the Saryu canal project could not be completed even in four decades and the project cost escalated to Rs 10,000 crore. ''This is the waste of your money. Around 30 lakh farmers of nine districts were affected,'' Modi said. PTI NAV SNS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)