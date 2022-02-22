Putin seeks permission from lawmakers to use troops abroad
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:29 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked the upper house of parliament for permission to use Russia's armed forces abroad after formally recognising two eastern Ukrainian regions, the chamber's speaker said.
Addressing the chamber during a part of an evening session that was broadcast on the chamber's website, one of Russia's deputy defence ministers said that Russia had been left with no choice, and asked to approve a deployment abroad.
