Biden to deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to provide an update on the situation concerning Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there. A White House spokesperson on Monday said the announcement of sanctions would be coordinated with allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

