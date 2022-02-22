Left Menu

Brazil calls for withdrawal of troops in Ukraine crisis

"A first, inescapable objective is to obtain an immediate ceasefire, with the comprehensive withdrawal of troops and military equipment on the ground," Brazil's U.N. Ambassador Ronaldo Costa said. "Such military disengagement will be an important step towards building trust between the parties and strengthening diplomacy," he told the Security Council.

Brazil on Tuesday called on all sides in the Ukraine crisis to avoid an escalation of violence and establish diplomatic channels to find a peaceful solution. "Brazil reaffirms the need to seek a negotiated solution, based on the Minsk Accords, and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of Russia and Ukraine," Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was issued a day after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening the crisis. Last week, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro visited President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin and told reporters after the meeting that the Russian leader had peaceful intentions.

On Monday, at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Brazil called for the withdrawal of military forces from the disputed regions to create conditions for a peaceful way out. "A first, inescapable objective is to obtain an immediate ceasefire, with the comprehensive withdrawal of troops and military equipment on the ground," Brazil's U.N. Ambassador Ronaldo Costa said.

"Such military disengagement will be an important step towards building trust between the parties and strengthening diplomacy," he told the Security Council.

