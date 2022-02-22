Akhilesh Yadav swears by God to protect terrorists: Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken an oath to protect terrorists and wondered whether such a person can be entrusted the reins of Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that Yadav as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had freed terrorists and withdrew cases against them.

Nadda also hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying even though her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, ''died in a terrorist attack, terrorism is a 'fizul ka mudda' (a pointless matter) for her''.

At a poll meeting in Deoria's Rudrapur, the BJP chief said, ''Last Friday, 38 people were sentenced to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case. Shadab Ahmed, the father of Mohammad Saif, a convict in the case, is a Samajwadi Party worker working closely with Akhilesh Yadav.'' ''Other people swear by God to protect the Constitution but Akhilesh (Yadav) says he swears by God that he will protect terrorists,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party president told the rally.

Maintaining that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ended 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj' in the state, Nadda said all anti-nationals have been jailed.

''Five years ago, Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed used to spread terror. But for the last five years, all the three have been playing 'Gulli Danda' in jail,'' he said.

Nadda urged people to vote for the BJP saying under Yogi Adityanath's rule festivals like Holi and Diwali are celebrated in the state with greater fervour.

''Diwali used to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh earlier also but why was there no Deepotsav in Ayodhya? Why was Mathura not decorated? Why Varanasi was not decorated on Dev Deepawali earlier? All this is now happening under the BJP's rule,'' he said.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP chief alleged that she had termed the issue of terrorism as a pointless matter. ''Her father Rajiv Gandhi died in a terrorist attack but terrorism is a 'fizual ka mudda' for her.'' He claimed that neither the Samajwadi Party nor the Congress have the power to count their developmental works for the state in public. ''Only the BJP people can thump their chest and say we did what we said. The politics of the report card has been taught by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Nadda said. Reiterating his allegations in Ballia's Phephana, he said, ''Akhilesh Yadav says terrorists should be jailed. Blasts had occurred in court premises of Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya (in 2007) in which 15 people died and the Indian Mujahideen had claimed responsibility.'' ''The Indian Mujahideen had also claimed responsibility for the blasts at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, onboard the Shramjeevi Express and at other places. A terror attack took place at the CRPF camp in Rampur.'' ''As chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav freed the terrorists from jail... and withdrew cases registered against them. Can the reins of the state be given to Akhilesh Yadav who withdrew cases against terrorists? Will UP remain safe in their rule?'' Nadda posed.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party and hooligans are synonymous. ''Dividing the society, making brother fight his brother, fear, terror, land grabbing and extortion are the works of the Samajwadi Party.'' Deoria will go to the polls on February 3 during the sixth of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)