BJP govt will not let cows to be slaughtered: Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to vote for those who ''protect cows and not those who kill them'', vowing that his government will neither allow “cows to be slaughtered, nor farmers’ crops to be damaged'.

Addressing an election rally in Ayodhya and later another one in Barabanki, the chief minister also promised a stipend of Rs 900 per month per cow to farmers on forming his government again.

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party used to supply even power to an area on the basis of the religion of people living there, he told an election rally in Barabanki that the BJP government work on the principle of inclusive growth.

“During the SP government, even the electricity had a 'majhab' (religion), but now the government is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' (inclusive growth), and electricity is reaching to people without any discrimination.'' Asserting that he will not allow cows’ protection to be weakened, he said, ''Our resolve was that we will neither allow cows to be slaughtered nor farmers’ crops to be damaged.” Reiterating his charge of the Samajwadi Party government's bids to withdraw cases against terrorists, Adityanath said, ''In 2012, when the SP came to power in the state, they withdrew cases against terrorists.” “But, in 2017, when the BJP formed the government, we waived off farmers’ loans, closed illegal slaughterhouses and worked for the safety of women,'' he said.

In Ayodhya, he said the state was ruled by goons before 2017, but they were put behind bars after the BJP government assumed power.

Not a single riot took place during his government, Aditynath said, adding free ration was not available earlier but double doses of ration are available now.

Adityanath was addressing the rally in Ayodha in support of the BJP candidates of the Milkipur reserved assembly constituency and Bikapur seat. Beginning his speech at R D Inter College, Bikapur, Adityanath took a veiled dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying ''Babua'' has not been visiting the Ayodhya temple now. ''We will win all the five seats in Ayodhya, 325 seats in the state and form a strong government,'' he said.

Later, addressing the gathering at Inayatnagar in Milkipur, he said the whole world was looking towards Ayodhya and Ayodhya meant the Ram temple. ''By next year, this grand temple will be ready. If Ayodhya is to be established as a grand city, there should be a double engine government of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. Accusing the earlier SP government of favouring a community, the chief minister said earlier electricity used to be supplied on Eid and Muharram but cut off on Holi and Diwali in the state. A total of 61 assembly constituencies in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including those in Ayodhya and Barabanki, go to the polls on February 27 during the fifth phase of the seven-phase elections.

