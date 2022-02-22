Left Menu

UP: BJP govt’s free ration scheme only a lollipop, will stop after Mar 10, says Bhagel

Addressing an election meeting here, Baghel, a Congress leader, said, The ration which is given free of cost by the BJP government is only a lollipop and it will be given only till March 10, after which the BJP government will stop it. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, Almost half the election has passed, and now the prime minister says that you have eaten our salt and you have to show your loyalty.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:25 IST
UP: BJP govt’s free ration scheme only a lollipop, will stop after Mar 10, says Bhagel
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the ration that is given free of cost by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is ''only a lollipop'' and it will be given only till March 10, after which it will stop.

Assembly polls in the state are being held in seven phases and results will be declared on March 10. Addressing an election meeting here, Baghel, a Congress leader, said, ''The ration which is given free of cost by the BJP government is only a lollipop and it will be given only till March 10, after which the BJP government will stop it.'' Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, ''Almost half the election has passed, and now the prime minister says that you have eaten our salt and you have to show your loyalty. All governments do something or the other for their people. They (BJP) say that one has to show its loyalty.'' Of the seven phases, three have been completed and the fourth is on Wednesday.

Bhagel also claimed that the Congress is the only party that does not discriminate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022