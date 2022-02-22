Left Menu

Putin calls for recognition of Crimea as Russia

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine's NATO membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there.

Putin claimed that Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula should be internationally recognised as a legitimate reflection of the local population's choice, likening it to a vote for Kosovo independence. The annexation has been widely condemned by Western powers as a breach of international law.

To end the current crisis, he also called for the renunciation of Ukraine's NATO bid, saying it should assume a “neutral status,” and said that the West should stop sending weapons there.

