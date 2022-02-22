UK's Johnson and France's Macron agree on need to work together on Russian sanctions
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Tuesday to continue to work together to target those who supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive approach", Johnson's office said.
"The leaders agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling President Putin’s aggressive approach," a spokesperson for Johnson said after the British and French leaders spoke by phone.
"Russia’s actions don’t just threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty, but are a blatant attack on freedom and democracy, the leaders agreed."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- French
- Ukraine
- Johnson
- Russia
- Emmanuel Macron
- Boris Johnson
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils