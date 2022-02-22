Left Menu

'No clue' about being opposition candidate in next presidential election, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday while reacting to the rumour of him being nominated by the opposition parties for the post of President of India said that he has no clue (idea) about this issue.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:59 IST
'No clue' about being opposition candidate in next presidential election, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday while reacting to the rumour of him being nominated by the opposition parties for the post of President of India said that he has no clue (idea) about this issue. "I have no clue about this (Inn sab ka toh hamare dimag me bhe koi idea bhe nahe hai)," said Kumar in Bhagalpur on being asked by the reporters to comment on the above speculations.

However, JD(U) is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. This comes days after Janata Dal (United) leader met political strategist and former JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Friday.

However, the next day while interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister had denied any political significance of the meeting. The tenure of present President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end in July this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022