'No clue' about being opposition candidate in next presidential election, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday while reacting to the rumour of him being nominated by the opposition parties for the post of President of India said that he has no clue (idea) about this issue. "I have no clue about this (Inn sab ka toh hamare dimag me bhe koi idea bhe nahe hai)," said Kumar in Bhagalpur on being asked by the reporters to comment on the above speculations.

However, JD(U) is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. This comes days after Janata Dal (United) leader met political strategist and former JD (U) leader Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Friday.

However, the next day while interacting with reporters, the Chief Minister had denied any political significance of the meeting. The tenure of present President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end in July this year. (ANI)

