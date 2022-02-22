Left Menu

Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Sena candidates in UP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:03 IST
Maharashtra cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to campaign for the party's candidates contesting the Assembly polls in the northern state, a spokesperson of the saffron outfit said on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Aaditya Thackeray, son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will address two poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

"He (Aaditya Thackeray) will hold election rallies for Shiv Sena candidates in 306-Dumariyaganj (Siddharthnagar district) and 265-Koraon (Prayagraj district) Assembly segments in the morning and evening, respectively," Raut tweeted in Hindi.

The Rajya Sabha member made the comment on the micro-blogging site using the hashtag "ab ki baar tir kaman" (bow and arrow this time).

Bow and arrow is the Shiv Sena's party symbol.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which three rounds have already concluded.

