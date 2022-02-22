Left Menu

Ukraine foreign minister discussed EU sanctions on Russia with Germany's Baerbock: tweet

Updated: 22-02-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:28 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday about European Union sanctions on Russia and additional support for Ukraine, he said in a tweet.

Germany earlier suspended the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline as the West responded to Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine and a speech by President Vladimir Putin suggesting more belligerent aims.

"Discussed EU sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine. I also expressed my conviction that in this new reality Germany can do even more for peace in Ukraine and wider Europe," Kuleba said.

