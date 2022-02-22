Pentagon chief calls on Putin to avoid full-blown "war of choice"
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian President Vladimir Putin can still avoid a full-blown war of choice, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday at the start of talks at the Pentagon with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
"Mr. Putin can still avoid a full-blown, tragic war of choice," Austin told Kuleba, adding: "We will continue to work closely with you."
Before reporters were escorted from the room, Kuleba said: "My message is simple: (a) strong Ukraine is the best deterrence of Russia."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defense
- U.S.
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Lloyd Austin
- Pentagon
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Kuleba
- Austin
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks