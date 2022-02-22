RSS working towards uniting Hindus: Karnataka Speaker on Congress MLAs shouting anti-RSS slogans

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday admonished the Congress MLAs for shouting anti-RSS slogans in the House and said that RSS is working towards uniting Hindus to make the country strong. Kageri while rebuking the Congress said, "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a nationalist organisation involved in organizing Hindu society to make country strong; should join hands with RSS in its efforts. You're shouting anti-RSS slogans in Assembly that has no relevance to your political discourse. Won't allow using Assembly to shout such slogans."

Karnataka Congress MLAs continued their protest in Karnataka Assembly demanding minister Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark. Reacting to the Congress' protest, Chief Minister Basavaj Bommai had said that "Congress has lost the morality to be the Opposition party."

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa had allegedly said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort. (ANI)

