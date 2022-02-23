Britain mistakenly puts Russian central bank's address on sanctions list
The government mistakenly listed Bank Rossiya's address as "Neglinnaya, 12, Moscow, 107016, Russia" which is the address of Russia's central bank, known in Russian as "Bank Rossiya." The private Bank Rossiya is based in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg. Neglinnaya Street in Moscow has been home to a Russian or Soviet central bank office for at least a century.
Britain on Tuesday mistakenly assigned the address of the Russian central bank to a privately held bank with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was the target of sanctions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson slapped sanctions on five private banks including Bank Rossiya, which the government said was "privately owned by elite Russian billionaires with direct links to Putin", but spared Russia's largest state banks for now. The government mistakenly listed Bank Rossiya's address as "Neglinnaya, 12, Moscow, 107016, Russia" which is the address of Russia's central bank, known in Russian as "Bank Rossiya."
The private Bank Rossiya is based in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg. Neglinnaya Street in Moscow has been home to a Russian or Soviet central bank office for at least a century. The British foreign office later issued an update to make "administrative corrections to two listings under the Russia sanctions regime" which gave the bank's correct address.
The Russian central bank in Moscow did not reply to a Reuters request for comment, but a source close to the bank said their understanding was that it was a mistake and that it had had no impact on the bank’s operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Moscow
- Soviet
- Johnson
- Russia
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks