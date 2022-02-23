Left Menu

Ukrainian president calls up reservists, launches programme of 'economic patriotism'

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 02:16 IST
mopgUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was calling up reservists for a special period but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he was still pursuing diplomatic ways out of the crisis and welcomed Turkey's willingness to participate in multilateral talks, but said Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.

Addressing the nation after a cross-party meeting in parliament, Zelenskiy announced a programme of 'economic patriotism' that included incentivising local production and value added tax cuts on gasoline.

