Blinken says Putin's 'disturbing' speech showed he views Ukraine as 'subordinate' of Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's speech recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine and comments today were "deeply disturbing" and made clear that Putin views Ukraine as "subordinate."

The United States and its allies would continue to escalate sanctions if Russia further escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.

