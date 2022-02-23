Blinken says Putin's 'disturbing' speech showed he views Ukraine as 'subordinate' of Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's speech recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine and comments today were "deeply disturbing" and made clear that Putin views Ukraine as "subordinate."
The United States and its allies would continue to escalate sanctions if Russia further escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, Blinken told reporters after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks