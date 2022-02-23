Left Menu

White House: Biden-Putin meeting is 'certainly' not being planned now

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 04:18 IST
A possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "certainly" not an option at the moment, the White House said.

"At this point it certainly is not in the plans," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, who added that a de-escalation of conflict with Ukraine would be needed for such a summit.

