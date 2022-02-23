Left Menu

UN chief: biggest global peace crisis in years

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 23-02-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 04:22 IST
The United Nations chief says the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia's declaration of the “so-called `independence'” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday he is proud of the achievements of the UN's far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, “they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.

Guterres said Russia's unilateral actions also “conflict” with the UN Charter and are “a death blow to the Minsk Agreements” aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine.

He called “at this critical moment” for an immediate cease-fire, de-escalation, “restraint and reason,” and a halt to actions or statements “that would take this dangerous situation over the brink.” He urged the international community to rally “to save the people of Ukraine and beyond from the scourge of war” without further bloodshed. And he reiterated that his good offices remain available in the search for a peaceful solution.

