Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. sanctions against Russia look strong as a 'first move'

"The sanctions that President Biden announced today - they look strong if we consider them as a first move," the Ukraine foreign minister said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 05:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 05:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's move to impose a first tranche of sanctions against Russia was a strong "first move," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, adding he also got a promise of more weapons from U.S. officials. "The sanctions that President Biden announced today - they look strong if we consider them as a first move," the Ukraine foreign minister said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. He added Ukraine was not seeking U.S. troops on the ground to resolve the crisis.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

