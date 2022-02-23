Left Menu

UP polls phase 4: BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 'one lakh votes', says Rajeshwar Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow district, Rajeshwar Singh exuded confidence over his victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by "one lakh votes".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:01 IST
BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar constituency, Rajeshwar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow district, Rajeshwar Singh exuded confidence over his victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by "one lakh votes". He also said that BJP's agenda is "nation first" and the party will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by one lakh votes. Our agenda is nation first. BJP will form government again," Former ED Joint Director and BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar Rajeshwar Singh told ANI. Rajeshwar Singh is contesting against Samajwadi Party candidate Abhishek Mishra, who is a former IIM professor and a close aide of the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

