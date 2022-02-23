Left Menu

Strengthen democracy by casting your vote: PM tells people New '

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this phase.According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people -- 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women - in these nine districts are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up for casting of ballots.The nine districts are Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.Lakhimpur Kheri is where last year four farmers were mowed down by cars allegedly carrying BJP workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:22 IST
Strengthen democracy by casting your vote: PM tells people New '
  • Country:
  • India

With voting underway for the fourth round in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to come out and vote.

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.

''Today is the fourth round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. I request all the voters to contribute in strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

This is the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people -- 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women - in these nine districts are eligible to vote, for whom 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 poling centres have been set up for casting of ballots.

The nine districts are: Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur.

Lakhimpur Kheri is where last year four farmers were mowed down by cars allegedly carrying BJP workers. Eight people, including the farmers, were killed in violence there on October 3.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022