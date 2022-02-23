Left Menu

UP Polls: BSP headed for absolute majority, claims Satish Chandra Mishra

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is going to win an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:39 IST
UP Polls: BSP headed for absolute majority, claims Satish Chandra Mishra
Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is going to win an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, said the party's national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Wednesday morning. Mishra further claimed that the BSP supremo Mayawati will become the Chief Minister for the fifth time in the state.

"The BSP is headed for an absolute majority in the state. Taking into account the first three phases and today's voting, you will find out that the popular support is for the BSP. The BSP will form a government with an absolute majority on the pattern of the 2007 verdict in the state polls," Mishra told ANI. He also stated that the BSP is getting a one-sided vote in favour of the party. By the end of the fourth phase, it will become certain that the BSP will form the government with a full majority. Every section, including Brahmins, is voting for us," he said.

Mishra cast his vote at the Montessori school polling booth in Lucknow today. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022