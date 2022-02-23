Left Menu

UP polls Phase 4: Every section of society voting for us, BSP will form govt with full majority, says Satish Chandra Misra after casting his vote

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Misra on Wednesday said that every section of society in the state, including Brahmins, adding that BSP will form the government in the state with full majority.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:51 IST
BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He was interacting with the media after casting his vote at the Montessori school polling booth in Lucknow.

"Every section of society, including Brahmins are voting for us. BSP is getting a one-sided vote. By the end of this phase, It will be ensured that BSP forms government with a full majority," said Misra to the media. Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

