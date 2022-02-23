Left Menu

Assembly polls: UP records 9.10 pc voter turnout till 9 am

A voter turnout of 9.10 per cent was recorded in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh till 9 am where polling for 59 Assembly seats began at 7 am today.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A voter turnout of 9.10 per cent was recorded in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh till 9 am where polling for 59 Assembly seats began at 7 am today. According to the Election Commission of India, the Pilibhit constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.62 per cent followed by Fatehpur (9.69 per cent), Sitapur (9.52) and Unnao (9.23 per cent).

Raebareli from where the sitting MLA Aditi Singh is contesting elections as a BJP nominee has recorded the lowest voter turnout so far with 8 per cent. Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

