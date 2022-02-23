Left Menu

UP Assembly polls Phase 4: Priyanka Gandhi asks voters to vote responsibly to take state on the path of progress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday while urging the people to vote for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections said that the betterment of UP is possible only if people cast their votes keeping in mind the issues like employment, livelihood, good education, health, and women empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:29 IST
UP Assembly polls Phase 4: Priyanka Gandhi asks voters to vote responsibly to take state on the path of progress
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday while urging the people to vote for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections said that the betterment of UP is possible only if people cast their votes keeping in mind the issues like employment, livelihood, good education, health and women empowerment. "My dear sisters and brothers of UP. There will be lakhs of efforts to divert you from the issues. But if your vote is cast on the issue of employment, livelihood, good education and health, women empowerment, only then the betterment of Uttar Pradesh is possible," Vadra tweeted.

"Vote responsibly to take the state on the path of progress," she added. Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. Besides UP, polling for assembly elections in Goa and Uttarakhand has recently concluded. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases- on February 28 and March 5.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022