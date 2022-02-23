MVA slams BJP over ED grilling of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Left Menu

Alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP led Central government for resorting to the use of the Central agencies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), during the poll season.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP led Central government for resorting to the use of the Central agencies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), during the poll season. Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday morning appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

Congress member of Parliament from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi hit out at the Central government, saying, "It is nothing but the most predictable action taken by the vindictive BJP government. The BJP has three partners that are like the three pokes of a Trishul (trident), the CBI, ED and Income tax, which are used to systematically target their political opponents." Bordoloi was speaking to ANI in Imphal where he's campaigning for his party.

Another ally of the NCP in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena. also hit out at the BJP for systematically targeting their opponents with the help of the Central agencies. "Ever since the independence of the country, we have not seen this kind of systematic political targeting of opposition leaders and harassment by the ED and CBI. This is not in good taste and the BJP government has been doing this consistently," said a Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena on the condition of anonymity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

