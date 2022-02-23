Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die after brief session

The territorial assembly was adjourned sine die after a very brief session for 15 minutes on Wednesday.

After transacting the scheduled business, Speaker of the House, R Selvam adjourned the session sine die. During the session, the Speaker announced the assent given by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to various Bills. Even as he was going ahead with the announcement, the members belonging to the opposition DMK and Congress rose in revolt to urge the Speaker to hold the session for at least a week. Leader of the opposition R Siva said several issues including the one relating to the NEET examination, the fiscal position of the Puducherry government, farmers grievances, and the payment of promised salaries to workers in public sector undertakings need to be discussed. The House should have its meeting for at least a week, he contended.

Another DMK member A M H Nazeem wanted the government to discuss the issues raised by the opposition and hold the session for a considerable number of days. He also alleged that lack of cooperation from a section of officers was crippling the working of the government.

The legislators of the DMK were seen flaunting placards highlighting the issues that were awaiting the attention of the government. The Speaker kept telling the opposition members that the CM would come up with replies and asked the legislators to sit. However, his appeal went unheeded and the DMK and Congress legislators kept raising their pleas.

All the members of both parties then staged a walk-out.

Earlier, all the legislators stood in silence in memory of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in a chopper crash on December 8 last year, the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6, and former AIADMK legislator of Puducherry K Parasuraman, who died in November last year. At one stage the Speaker told the Assembly that the Chief Minister was requested through a recommendation of the House to take action against 'unrecognized newspapers' in the Union Territory.

The House adjourned sine die at the end of a 15-minute long session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)