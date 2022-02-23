Left Menu

Nawab Malik asked to appear before ED out of vendetta, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the party leader Nawab Malik was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai "out of revenge" since he exposed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the past few days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:13 IST
Nawab Malik asked to appear before ED out of vendetta, says NCP leader Jayant Patil
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the party leader Nawab Malik was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai "out of revenge" since he exposed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the past few days. "Malik has been taken to the ED office for questioning without prior information. He had exposed the BJP leaders in the past few days. So, the BJP is acting with the intent of taking revenge," Patil told the media persons in Solapur, Maharashtra.

He further said, "Without giving any information or notice, acting in this way is a violation of all rules. And this is yet another case of abuse of powers by the Central government." Earlier in the day, the ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022