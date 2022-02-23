Nawab Malik asked to appear before ED out of vendetta, says NCP leader Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the party leader Nawab Malik was asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai "out of revenge" since he exposed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the past few days. "Malik has been taken to the ED office for questioning without prior information. He had exposed the BJP leaders in the past few days. So, the BJP is acting with the intent of taking revenge," Patil told the media persons in Solapur, Maharashtra.

He further said, "Without giving any information or notice, acting in this way is a violation of all rules. And this is yet another case of abuse of powers by the Central government." Earlier in the day, the ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)