Nawab Malik taken to ED office without prior info, BJP taking revenge for exposing its leaders: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and state Minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that State Cabinet Minister and party colleague Nawab Malik was taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office without prior information, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking revenge from him for 'exposing' its leaders.

ANI | Solapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:14 IST
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Nawab Malik has been taken to ED office for questioning, without any prior information. He had exposed BJP leaders in the past few days, so revenge is being taken now," said Patil while talking to the media.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

