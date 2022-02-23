Left Menu

UP polls Phase 4: BJP will win with a thumping majority, says Sakshi Maharaj after casting his vote in Unnao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday cast his vote in Unnao as voting is underway for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:36 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday cast his vote in Unnao as voting is underway for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Right after casting his vote at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao, the BJP leader expressed confidence that BJP will win the elections in the state.

"BJP will win all six seats in Unnao district with a thumping majority. On the basis of all campaigning I did, I can say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji will form a government again by breaking his own 2017 record. I think the numbers may go up to 350," he said to ANI today. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

