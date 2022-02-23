Left Menu

Law be made to ban hijab across country, demands BJP's Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, on Wednesday demanded a law to ban the wearing of hijab across the country. He also slammed the Opposition for stoking the hijab row.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, on Wednesday demanded a law to ban the wearing of hijab across the country. He also slammed the Opposition for stoking the hijab row. "Opposition brought the Hijab issue into elections. This rule (for uniform) was formed in Karnataka, and people did this (row) in reply. But I think, a law should be made to ban (wearing of) hijab across the country," the BJP leader told ANI today.

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court bench observed that the petitioners were not only seeking permission to wear the headscarf but also wanted a declaration that it becomes part of a religious sanction to bind everyone who followed Islam. The government also reiterated that hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. The Karnataka High Court will continue hearing on Friday various petitions challenging the ban on headscarves in educational institutes.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges. (ANI)

