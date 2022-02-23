EU's Jourova: Putin should be first on list of sanctions - Czech paper

Russian President Vladimir Putin should be part of sanctions on Russia and it was a mistake to exclude him, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "Vladimir Putin should be first on the list," Jourova, who is also the EC's commissioner for values and transparency, was quoted by Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny as saying.

"It is always a question of whether it is a professional art of diplomacy or weakness. I would see it as the latter," she added in comments for the newspaper on Putin's exclusion from sanctions agreed on Tuesday by European Union foreign ministers.

