Left Menu

UP polls phase 4: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni casts vote in Lakhimpur Kheri

Surrounded by police and paramilitary personnel, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni cast his vote in the Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly seat on Wednesday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:29 IST
UP polls phase 4: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni casts vote in Lakhimpur Kheri
MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni casts his vote in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Surrounded by police and paramilitary personnel, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni cast his vote in the Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly seat on Wednesday. Lakhimpur Kheri had hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle during last year. Teni's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

Ashish Mishra was released from jail last week after Allahabad High Court granted him bail. The Lakhimpur seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The BJP's Yogesh Verma is seeking re-election from the Lakhimpur seat. He is up against Utkarsh Verma Madhur of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mohan Bajpai of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ravi Shankar Trivedi of Congress, Usman Siddiqui of the AIMIM, and Khushi Kinnar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The prestige of Teni will also be at stake in the Lakhimpur Kheri constituency. He's a local MP, besides having been at the centre of controversy after his son was named in the FIR in the incident leading to the deaths of the farmers. Security has been tightened in the district for the fourth phase of polling. "A total of 104 companies of CAPF, 10,000 Civil Police personnel and Home Guards have been deployed on the Nepal Border. The borders have been sealed," Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police of Kheri informed on Tuesday.

The 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022