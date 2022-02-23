Left Menu

UP polls: Union minister Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:41 IST
UP polls: Union minister Ajay Mishra casts vote amid heavy security in Lakhimpur Kheri
  • Country:
  • India

Surrounded by a large number of security personnel, Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son, cast his vote here for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote.

Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking to and fro the voting centre around 11.30 AM flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

A central minister, Mishra hogged limelight in October 2021 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in the Tikunia area in his native district here.

His son Ashish Mishra was an accused in the case and was arrested. Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter. The voter turnout in Lakhimpur Kheri stood at 26.28 per cent till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission. The voting closes at 6 PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022