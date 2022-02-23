Left Menu

BSP chief speaking the language of BJP: Brinda Karat over Mayawati's 'Muslims not happy with SP' remark

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday saying that the leader is speaking the language of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:51 IST
BSP chief speaking the language of BJP: Brinda Karat over Mayawati's 'Muslims not happy with SP' remark
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday saying that the leader is speaking the language of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her comments came after the BSP supremo had said that Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party and voting for SP means Gunda raj and Mafia raj.

Speaking to ANI Brinda Karat said, "She is speaking the language of BJP by targeting a particular community in this way, it is not appropriate at all. I understand the language of the BJP. The language of BJP has been abusive language in this election." "The four phases of Uttar Pradesh elections have been held so far, the people have come and cast their vote. The positive thing is that there is a wave going on in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government," added Karat.

Karat also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of giving divisive speeches that keep communal issues at the front. "It is not for people of Uttar Pradesh but the people of the country as a whole to decide what should be the role of the Election Commission," she added.

Voting is being held in 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, today in the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022