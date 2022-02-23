Left Menu

UK's Truss says media watchdog looking at Russia's RT TV channel

"On the subject of Russia Today I am of the view that it broadcasts propaganda and fake news on a regular basis and is effectively an arm of the Russian state, and I'm sure Ofcom is looking at that," Truss told Times Radio. RT hit back, saying that Truss seemed to be trying to meddle in the affairs of the regulator.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday the media regulator would be looking at Russian news channel RT, drawing a rebuke from the Moscow-based broadcaster which said Truss was undermining the regulator's independence. "On the subject of Russia Today I am of the view that it broadcasts propaganda and fake news on a regular basis and is effectively an arm of the Russian state, and I'm sure Ofcom is looking at that," Truss told Times Radio.

RT hit back, saying that Truss seemed to be trying to meddle in the affairs of the regulator. "It is unfortunate that Minister Truss, and, recently, a select few other UK politicians, seem to be trying to directly or indirectly interfere in institutions they tout as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure," said Anna Belkina, deputy editor in chief, told Reuters.

"These comments once more undermine the independence of the UK regulator," Belkina said. Russian officials say RT is a way for Moscow to compete with the dominance of global media companies based in the United States and Britain which they say offer a particular view of the world.

Critics say RT, which broadcasts news in English, Arabic, Spanish and German, is the propaganda arm of the Russian state and aims to undermine confidence in Western institutions. The regulator, known as Ofcom, said it will prioritize complaints about any broadcaster's news coverage of Russia and Ukraine due to the seriousness of the crisis.

"Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster's news coverage of this issue as a priority," the regulator said.

