Oppn Cong & ZPM members stages walkout in Mizoram Assembly

Opposition Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) members on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Mizoram Assembly to protest Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo presiding the session.

The opposition members staged the walkout alleging that Sailo is ''not fit'' the preside the proceedings of the Assembly. They accused him of ''holding shares and enjoying profits'' in government contracts.

As soon as Sailo took the chair to preside the session on Wednesday, ZPM Legislature party leader Lalduhoma interrupted the speaker and informed him that all members of ZPM and Congress would walkout from the house if he presides over it.

Earlier on Tuesday, ZPM Legislature party leader Lalduhoma and Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga have jointly written to Chief Minister Zoramthanga asking him to drop Sailo and the deputy speaker should preside over the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

The opposition leaders alleged that Sailo has shared a profit in a contract work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). They had also accused the speaker of holding shares in other government contracts.

''We are of the opinion that the speaker is not fit to preside over the proceedings of the assembly session and execution of the proceedings under him would mean damaging the integrity and reputation of the august house,'' the letter said.

The leaders demanded that the speaker be replaced with the deputy speaker to preside over the next proceedings in order to safeguard the reputation of the house.

Sailo was not available for comment.

In the 40-member assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) now has 28 members, while the ZPM has 6 members, Congress (5) and the BJP (1). On Tuesday ZPM youth wing president Laltanpuia Zote alleged that the contract work under PMGSY was allotted to Sailo in the name of first-class contractor. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga told PTI that the legislature parties of Congress and ZPM would hold a meeting to decide their future course of action whether or not to sit in the next proceeding under Sailo's chairmanship.

