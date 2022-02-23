Cong will replicate Chhattisgarh govt's scheme in UP to solve stray cattle issue: Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will adopt the Chhattisgarh government's scheme to buy cow dung to deal with the menace of stray cattle.

Referring to a recent speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein he promised voters that a new policy will be introduced after March 10 to tackle the issue of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh, Vadra said she is happy that he ''copied'' the Congress' suggestion.

Addressing a public meeting in Jagdishpur here, she said the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government has shown how to solve this issue.

''It (Chhattisgarh government) started buying cow dung from people for Rs 2 per kilogram. Initially people mocked this scheme. But then people started taking care of stray animals and sold cow dung to the government, which utilised it by giving it to self-help groups and by making vermicompost, fertiliser, gobar gas from it. The problem was solved,'' she said.

''If we form the government in UP, we will start this scheme here as well. Not only this, Rs 3,000 per acre compensation will be given to farmers for damages caused by stray animals,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Vadra also reiterated the Congress' promise of ensuring 40 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, asserting that her party wants to empower women and not just dole out freebies.

''They (BJP) say one free cooking gas cylinder will be given, we say we will give you three free cylinders. But we will also work to empower you. We will ensure 40 per cent reservation in government jobs for women. It will be on lines of reservation done in the past. Twenty-five per cent police jobs will be (reserved) for women,'' the Congress leader said.

Similarly, Vadra said, arrangements will be made to increase the number of women doctors and health staff in government hospitals.

''There will be at least one woman nurse and one woman doctor in these hospitals at the block level so that you can openly discuss your health problems with them,'' she said.

She also promised a hike of up to Rs 10,000 in pay for ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Further, the Congress leader said if her party is voted to power, it will provide low-interest loans to people looking to start a business, increase the procurement price for wheat, paddy and sugarcane besides waiving pending electricity bills of traders.

''We will help people pursue their native talent. For example, if people in Moradabad are skilled in brass work, we will help them by providing facilities to start a business. We will create new jobs,'' she said.

''Small traders and small businesses, which faced several difficulties in the last five years, we understand their struggle and pain. We will clear your electricity bills accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will reduce it by half and work to empower you, provide relief and help revive businesses that are on the verge of closure,'' she said.

Vadra said the Congress government will procure wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and the minimum price for sugarcane will be fixed at Rs 400 per quintal.

The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for more than three decades now. It is for the first time in 32 years that the party is going it alone in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Once a bastion of the Congress, Amethi goes to the polls on February 27 in the fifth phase. The results will be declared on March 10.

