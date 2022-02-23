Yet to receive the mandatory recommendation from the cabinet for summoning House : Dhankhar

In a fresh salvo against the Mamata Banerjee government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said that he is yet to receive the mandatory recommendation from the cabinet for summoning the state Assembly.

The recommendation for summoning the Assembly was made to him by Banerjee, which he said is ''constitutionally deficient,'' he told reporters here after a programme at the Gaudiya Mission.

Dhankhar, who has been engaged in a series of face-offs with the TMC government since assuming office in July 2019, said that the budget papers for 2022-23 were sent to him for consideration ''without giving proper attention''.

''They can be considered only after the state Assembly is summoned and a due notification is issued ... You can't put the cart before the horse,'' he said.

The budget session of the Assembly is likely to begin on March 7 and the state budget is likely to be placed in the House the next day. The budget session has been delayed by a month due to election to 108 civic bodies in the state.

The governor said that he had received recommendaion from the chief minister and not the cabinet for summoning the state legislature. ''Assembly can be summoned only on the recommendation of the cabinet,'' he said. ''I could not have accepted it (recommendation by the chief minister). If I had done so, it would have been my unconstitutional act. (So) I sent it back,'' the governor said and added that there is a lot of disinformation going around about files and decisions being kept pending by the Raj Bhavan, Banerjee had recently accused the governor of ''unnecessarily'' delaying files and of trying to put a spanner in the works of the state government.

Dhankhar had tweeted on Tuesday, ''Files seeking Guv approval for Annual Financial Statement for 2022-2023; Supplementary Estimates for 2022-2023, Supplementary grants for 2021-2022 and Budget grant 2022-2023 remitted back as could be constitutionally considered only after assembly is duly summoned''. He said that financial matters would only be addressed after the state cabinet decides to summon the assembly and issue a publication of notification in the Kolkata Gazette for the same. It was stated that the West Bengal Budget papers sent to him on February 21 had to be returned as the same could be constitutionally considered after the notification for summoning the state legislature is issued.

