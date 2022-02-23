PM hails Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's feat of beating Magnus Carlsen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaas feat of beating world champion Magnus Carlsen and said we are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius.Praggnanandhaas stirring win over Carlsen in the eighth round caused a flutter in the chess world.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's feat of beating world champion Magnus Carlsen and said ''we are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius''.
Praggnanandhaa's stirring win over Carlsen in the eighth round caused a flutter in the chess world. He defeated Russia's Vladislav Artemiev in the 15th and final round of the preliminary phase of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament, but missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals.
''We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen,'' Modi tweeted.
''I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours,'' he said.
