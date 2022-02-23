Left Menu

Assembly polls: UP records 49.89 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 49.89 per cent till 3 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 49.89 per cent till 3 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Pilibhit with 54.83 per cent till this time followed by Lakhimpur Kheri with 52.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hardoi continued to witness low voter turnout till 3 pm with 46.29 per cent followed by Unnao with 47.29 per cent. The other constituencies such as Sitapur recorded 50.33 per cent, Lucknow 47.62 per cent, Raebareli 50.84 per cent, Banda 50.08 per cent, and Fatehpur 52.60 per cent.

As the polling began at 7 am today, the senior political leaders from different parties cast their votes including Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni. Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

