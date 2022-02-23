Russian-backed separatist leader says military mobilisation is accelerating
A Russian-backed leader in the breakaway Donetsk region of Ukraine said on Wednesday that a military mobilization was gathering pace to counter Ukrainian "aggression".
Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic that was recognized by Russia this week, said the situation had become critical but the separatists would win with support from "big Russia".
