BJP demands Nawab Malik's resignation, warns of protests if he does not step down

After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest in a money laundering case, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's resignation and warned of protests if he did not step down. Speaking to media persons, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn't, we will protest. How are they running the government? There's a long list of allegations against Maharashtra Ministers, will get tired reading it."

Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win. Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

According to the sources Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits. (ANI)

