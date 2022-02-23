PM Modi accuses SP of protecting terrorists when in power in UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged the Samajwadi Party did everything it could to protect terrorists when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh.
At a poll rally in Kaushambi, the second one in a day in Uttar Pradesh, he accused the ministers, MLAs and MPs of ''dynast parties'' of ''stealing'' the ration of the poor during their rule.
Exuding confidence over the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said some ''seasonal politicians who are active during elections will go on vacation again after March 10''.
Results of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will come out on March 10.
