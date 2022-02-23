Left Menu

Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik produced before Special PMLA court in Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday was produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Updated: 23-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:29 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday was produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. "ED officials came to my house early morning, took me to the ED office, detained me and later, recorded my statement. They gave me a summons copy at the ED office and asked me to sign it," Malik said in the Court.

He was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

Soon after his arrest, the leader said that he is not scared and will fight and win. Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada. The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits. (ANI)

