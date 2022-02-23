Left Menu

UK asks regulator to review licence of Russian news channel RT -PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel RT after Moscow recognised and ordered troop deployment to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Questioned in parliament about whether he would ask the regulator Ofcom to review RT's licence, Johnson responded: "I believe that ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:51 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain's media regulator had been asked to review the broadcast licence of Russian news channel RT after Moscow recognised and ordered troop deployment to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Questioned in parliament about whether he would ask the regulator Ofcom to review RT's licence, Johnson responded: "I believe that ... the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport has already asked Ofcom to review that matter."

"But what I will say ... is that we live in a democracy," he added. "We live in a country that believes in free speech. And I think it's important that we should leave it up to Ofcom rather than to politicians to decide which media organisations to ban, that's what Russia does."

