UK PM Johnson denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday that his Conservative Party took donations from Russian oligarchs, saying all those who fund the governing party are registered in Britain.

The Conservative Party has received funds from some donors who have earned much of their wealth in Russia, according to data recorded by the Electoral Commission.

Asked whether the prime minister would commit to giving up donations from Russian oligarchs, Johnson told parliament: "I just think it's very important ... to understand that we do not raise money from Russian oligarchs ... we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)