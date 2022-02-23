Left Menu

Assembly polls: UP records voter turnout of 57.45 pc till 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 57.45 per cent till 5 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 57.45 per cent till 5 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, Lakhimpur Kheri witnessed the highest voter turnout with 62.45 per cent while Unnao witnessed the lowest turnout with 54.12 per cent will 5 pm.

The other constituency that witnessed more than 60 per cent turnout is Pilibhit with 61.42 per cent. Banda witnessed 57.48 per cent, Fatehpur 56.96 per cent, Hardoi 55.40 per cent, Lucknow 54.98 per cent, Raebareli 58.32 per cent, and Sitapur 58.30 per cent.

The voting started at 7 am in the morning. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

