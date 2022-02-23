Left Menu

EC notice to UP Cong leader for remarks against PM, CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:27 IST
EC notice to UP Cong leader for remarks against PM, CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to a Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh polls for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister.

Ajay Rai, contesting from the Pindara seat, has been given 24 hours to respond.

The notice referred to Rai's Facebook live on January 31 in which he allegedly made the objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Referring to a provision of the model code which states that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided, the notice said the poll watchdog prima facie is of the opinion the Congress leader has violated it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022