EC notice to UP Cong leader for remarks against PM, CM

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to a Congress candidate in Uttar Pradesh polls for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister.

Ajay Rai, contesting from the Pindara seat, has been given 24 hours to respond.

The notice referred to Rai's Facebook live on January 31 in which he allegedly made the objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Referring to a provision of the model code which states that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided, the notice said the poll watchdog prima facie is of the opinion the Congress leader has violated it.

